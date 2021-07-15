Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Sells 8,383 Shares

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $262,387.90.

Discovery stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

