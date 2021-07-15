Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.39.

NYSE DFS opened at $122.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

