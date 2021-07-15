Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $76.51

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.51, but opened at $74.21. Diodes shares last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
