Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $76.51

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.51, but opened at $74.21. Diodes shares last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Diodes alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.