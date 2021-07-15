Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.19. 1,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,276,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

