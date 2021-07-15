Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,642 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $71,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.51 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.