Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,204 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $74,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $23,604,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

QLYS opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.