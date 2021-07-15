Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.76% of Ingles Markets worth $71,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

