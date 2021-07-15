Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $68,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

