Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,725 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Genpact worth $69,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $47.77 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

