Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Up 127.5% in June

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Digihost Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HSSHF stock remained flat at $$1.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 128,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,771. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

