Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $385.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.76. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.