DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Update

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 439.0% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 93,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

