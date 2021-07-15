DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Shares Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the quarter. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions makes up approximately 2.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.36% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $104,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,477. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

