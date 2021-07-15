DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 484,394 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 231,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

