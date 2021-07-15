Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meliá Hotels International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

