Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

CS opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

