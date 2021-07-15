Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFRGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $10.39 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

