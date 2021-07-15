Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

