Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $86.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $98.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.