Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $196.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.17.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $202.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 10,028.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.