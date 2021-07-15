Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) a $11.60 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

BOSSY stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

