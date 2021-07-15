Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Lake Street Capital

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of DM opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $879,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 164,854.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

