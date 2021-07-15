Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,960,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 921,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

DM opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

