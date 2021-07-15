Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of DNLI opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.12. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

