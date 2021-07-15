Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Up 2.3%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.60. 145,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,318,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

