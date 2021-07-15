Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $42.37 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

