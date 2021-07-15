Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

