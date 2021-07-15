Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $3,050,400.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $3,050,400.00.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,530,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

