Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

DCTH opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at $176,276.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $364,183. 13.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

