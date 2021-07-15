Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Reduces Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,181 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 2.86% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $32,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,548. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

