Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New $14.58 Million Investment in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 6,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

