Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $24.75 Million Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 332.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,545 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.42% of Silk Road Medical worth $24,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,509 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of SILK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.15. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

