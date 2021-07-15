Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,054,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $52,260,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,027,000.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,612. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

