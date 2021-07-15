David N. Gordon Sells 2,631 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 5,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.75. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $30.38.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.