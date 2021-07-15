Datamine FLUX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,260.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $332,632.19 and $7,260.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00114332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00150631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.06 or 1.00054433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.00950030 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 602,615 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

