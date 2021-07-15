Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Sells $11,400.00 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $11,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

