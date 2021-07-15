Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

