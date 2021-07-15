Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DIFTY stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 36,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

