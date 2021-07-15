Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 3.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 24,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,179,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.51.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after acquiring an additional 553,571 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 154,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $20,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
