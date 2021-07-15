Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Cyren shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 882,841 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.49.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.
About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
