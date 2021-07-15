Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Cyren shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 882,841 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cyren by 115.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

