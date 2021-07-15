Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLXPF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

