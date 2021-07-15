CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,464 shares of company stock worth $80,150 over the last 90 days. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BY stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

