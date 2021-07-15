CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,122 shares of company stock worth $14,048,471. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of MU opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

