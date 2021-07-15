CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

FOCS stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

