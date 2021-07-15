CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $261.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $184.58 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

