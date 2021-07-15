CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $520,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,922 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 251,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 110,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,356,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,836,000 after buying an additional 1,895,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

