CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.16 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

