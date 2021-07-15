CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

