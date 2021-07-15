CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

