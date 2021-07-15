CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

